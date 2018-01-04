Police: 2 shot dead after argument over stolen camera found on OfferUp

Michael Love, 26, was one of two men shot to death during an argument over stolen property found on the OfferUp mobile app. Photo: Courtesy.

Two men were shot to death in Garland Wednesday night after an argument over a stolen camera found on the online exchange site OfferUp, police say.

Michael Ryan Love, 26, arranged a meeting at a vacant house on the 6500 block of Glenmoor Drive after seeing a camera he believed to be his on OfferUp, a website and mobile app that allows users to buy and sell goods. He brought three “acquaintances” to the meeting, according to police.

Police say the camera was returned to Love, but that an argument broke out between Love and one of the people who met him at the house. Shots were fired, hitting Love, the other man involved in the initial argument and one of Love’s acquaintances.

Love’s friends took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers found the second victim dead at the scene. His identity had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The gunshot wound to Love’s acquaintance was not life-threatening.

The second person who met Love’s group at the home left the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

© 2018 WFAA-TV