2 men found dead in home on Park Lane

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Two men were found shot dead inside a home in Northeast Dallas early Monday morning.

Officers were called about a shooting at 8500 Park Lane just after 1 a.m. They found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims haven't been released. Homicide detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made, but police say the person responsible will be charged with capital murder.

(© 2017 WFAA)