2 dead in apparent murder-suicide near UT Southwestern

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead in Dallas Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an apartment on Forest Park Road, across the street from UT Southwestern Medical Center, for a health and welfare check.

They found Donnella Heads, 31, and Steven Gentry, 50, dead from gunshot wounds. The apartment door was locked from the inside, and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

We'll update this story as new information comes in.

© 2018 WFAA-TV