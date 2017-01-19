15 years for former Grapevine volleyball coach convicted of sex assault

Damian Merrick (Tarrant County)

FORT WORTH -- A former Grapevine volleyball coach convicted this week of sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Damian Merrick, 48, was convicted by a jury earlier this week for an incident involving a 16-year-old girl back in 2015.

His sentencing phase wrapped up Thursday morning.

Merrick was accused in May 2015 of having sex with the teen girl at a home in Grapevine. The victim told police Merrick had assaulted her several other times, including two incidents in March in two different parking lots.

Documents state Merrick forced the girl to have sex in a bathroom after giving her and some other teens marijuana.

While the owner of Grapevine Volleyball Club was found not guilty of another sexual assault of a child charge, he was found guilty of giving marijuana to a minor.

The Star-Telegram contributed to this report.

