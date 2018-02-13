14-year-old Dallas girl killed in shooting

DALLAS -- A 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed Monday night has been identified as a Dallas ISD freshman.

Natalie Hernandez was identified by the medical examiner as the victim in the shooting that took place just before 10 p.m. on Ormond Drive.

DISD officials said Hernandez was in the 9th grade at W.W. Samuell High School.

"Grief counselors are currently at the campus and will be there this week to assist with students who may be expressing their grief," the district said Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers were called to Umphress and South Buckner Road at about 9:45 p.m. where they found Hernandez and a 16-year-old boy shot. They discovered they had driven themselves to the second location after witnesses said a dark-colored vehicle with four men inside drove up next to their vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The suspects have not been arrested.

Two other people were inside the victims' vehicle at the time of the shooting. One was questioned by police, and the other ran from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Hernandez and the other victim were taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where Hernandez died. The boy is in stable condition.

© 2018 WFAA-TV