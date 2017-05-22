11 arrested in Denton County human trafficking operation

Meeliasha Escobedo, Kearis Morris, Alycia Red, Leneicia Griffin, Jordan Hussey, Sundee Hunter, Alexus Harden, Jasmine King, Micah Freeman, James Allen, and Craig Childres

LEWISVILLE, Texas -- Eleven people have been arrested in a joint human trafficking operation in Denton County.

Last week Lewisville police, along with the Denton County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security, arrested eight women for prostitution, two men for compelling prostitution, and one man for prostitution and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

They have been identified as Meeliasha Escobedo, Kearis Morris, Alycia Red, Leneicia Griffin, Jordan Hussey, Sundee Hunter, Alexus Harden, Jasmine King, Micah Freeman, James Allen, and Craig Childres.

Those arrested work or live in Denton County, officials say, and the operation had the main goal of rescuing human trafficking victims.

"The Denton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work on rescuing victims of Human Trafficking and prosecute the people who support it," Lieutenant Orlando Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

If you know someone who needs help, you're urged to call local law enforcement.

