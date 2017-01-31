1 shot outside Deep Ellum bar

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after someone was shot while leaving a bar in Deep Ellum.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, police were called about the shooting at Cold Beer Company in the 3600 block of Main Street.

"The victim and a witness were exiting the location and got into a vehicle when the driver side door of the vehicle was opened and an unknown Black male suspect fired several rounds into the vehicle," police said Tuesday morning.

The victim was hit twice and taken to Baylor University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

