1 killed in Richardson road rage shooting

(Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON -- Police are investigating a road rage shooting which left one person dead in Richardson.

Officers were called at about 6:30 a.m Thursday for a disturbance on U.S. 75 between Campbell Road and Belt Line. When they arrived they found one person dead inside a vehicle on the side of the road.

Police are interviewing witnesses and trying to put the pieces together of what happened.

The southbound frontage road of U.S. 75 between Campbell Road and Belt Line will be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV