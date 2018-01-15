1 killed, 2 teens injured in Garland shooting

GARLAND -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a house in Garland early Monday morning.

Officers were called to 1613 Mosswood Court, off North Jupiter Road, at about 3:30 a.m. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside, a 22-year-old and a 15-year-old, believed to be cousins.

Police were informed of a red car that may have been involved in the shooting. The car was spotted in front of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Garland and the driver was pulled over. Four people were inside the vehicle, including a 13-year-old male who had been shot. The car had damage from gunshots, police said.

The 22-year-old and 15-year-old were taken to Plano Medical Center, where the 22-year-old died. The 15-year-old is stable. The 13-year-old victim was taken to Children's Medical Center and is also stable, police said.

The three people who were inside the vehicle are being interviewed.

Police say they found weapons inside the house, but it hasn't been confirmed whether they were used in the shooting.

© 2018 WFAA-TV