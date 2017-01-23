1 killed, 2 injured in Southeast Dallas shooting

Dallas police

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after three men were shot and one was killed in Southeast Dallas.

The men were found shot Sunday at 2207 Eugene Street, just east of U.S. 175 and west of South Malcolm X Boulevard.

One of the victims was dead on the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

The victims have not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

If you have information on this crime, you're asked to call (214) 671-3701, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (214) 373-TIPS. You can receive up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

