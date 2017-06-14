1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Dallas Sam's Club

Sam's Club shooting (Mickey Briggs / WBAP)

DALLAS -- One man was killed and another was injured when an altercation turned into a shooting in a Sam's Club parking lot.

Police were called to the store in the 4100 block of the LBJ Service Road just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials tell WFAA that an altercation began between four men in the parking lot and shots were fired.

One man was hit in the chest and ran to the adjacent Walmart parking lot, where he collapsed and died. The other man was hit in the arm and is expected to survive.

