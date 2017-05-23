1 killed, 1 injured in Arlington shooting

(Photo: WFAA)

ARLINGTON -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and one died from his injuries in Arlington.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Treepoint Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday. They found a 19-year-old man shot in the street, who was pronounced deceased. A 20-year-old man was found shot nearby and was taken to the hospital.

The surviving victim and witnesses are being interviewed, police say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call APD at (817) 459-5691 or Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.

