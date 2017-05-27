MAX train stopped at Hollywood Transit Center near Interstate 84 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two people were killed and another was injured in a rampage on a MAX train in Northeast Portland late Friday afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after stabbing the three victims. He has been identified as Jeremy Christian, of North Portland. He was booked on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Jeremy Joseph Christian (Photo: Portland police)

Police released the identities of the three victims Saturday afternoon. Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Southeast Portland, were killed. The surviving victim is Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Southeast Portland.

The stabbing occurred at around 4:30 p.m. when the train was at the Hollywood Transit Center, located near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Halsey Street. The station was closed for most of the night.

Police respond to a stabbing at the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland (Photo: Sky 8)

Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson said Christian was yelling hate speech on the train. While Simpson said the rants weren't exclusively anti-Muslim, he said at some point Christian began directing his speech at two younger women who were believed to be Muslim. Witnesses said one was wearing a hijab.

"[The suspect] was just cursing, cursing, cursing, and so the passengers were getting nervous so the girls moved to our area," said Arsenia Brittell, who was seated behind the driver of the train. "He was saying something about America, 'This a free country, I can do whatever I want,' and other people said, 'Calm down.'"

While Christian was yelling, other passengers began to try to de-escalate the situation. That's when Christian attacked three of the people who intervened, Simpson said.

"They were attacked viciously," said Simpson.

Brittell said the suspect slashed the throats of the victims.

"I saw the guy stabbed in the neck and bleeding."

Another witness, Marcus Knipe, said he helped one of the victims who was bleeding from the neck.

"He ran onto the platform. He had been slashed in the neck, but not severe wounds. But still pretty traumatic," said Knipe. "I got him to calm down, sit down, relax so he wouldn't bleed out. Someone threw me a cloth to on his neck, 'Hold compression and wait for the paramedics, keep him calm.' I happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Christian then ran from the train into a nearby neighborhood, where police took him into custody. Simpson said it's not yet known what prompted Christian's behavior.

Police have not spoken to the women who were the focus of his tirade, who left the scene following the chaos of the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Portland police.

In the hours after the stabbing, a memorial was set up at the Hollywood Transit Center for the victims. A vigil is scheduled for Saturday night.

Memorial at Hollywood Transit Center. Police say man stabbed, killed 2 ppl on MAX after bullying Muslim women. https://t.co/pQF0x793mp pic.twitter.com/X3fJvZFtyv — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) May 27, 2017

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was aboard a plane to London during the attack, issued a statement Saturday morning that read in part:

"Two men lost their lives and another was injured for doing the right thing, standing up for people they didn't know against hatred. Their actions were brave and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all. They are heroes."

Wheeler is expected to arrive back in Portland Saturday afternoon.

Second stabbing at TriMet station in two weeks

Last Friday, a young woman was stabbed at a TriMet MAX platform along Northeast 11th Avenue near Holladay Street.

"We'll be working with TriMet and the respective agencies of transit police as well as the precincts to get people out and about, because people need to feel safe," Simpson said.

Christian is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, after the Multnomah County District Attorney's office presents the case to a grand jury.

