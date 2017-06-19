1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at The Village

Jorge Pedrozo (DPD)

DALLAS -- Police are looking for a man they say stabbed and injured his ex-boyfriend and killed another man at a popular Dallas apartment complex.

Police were called to The Bend in the Village Apartments at 5454 Amesbury Drive just after 5 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

Jose Sanchez, 48, and an unidentified 35-year-old man were both found injured and taken to the hospital. Sanchez later died from his injuries.

The unidentified victim told police that his ex-boyfriend, Jorge Alberto Garcia Pedrozo, 30, was responsible.

According to an arrest warrant, witnesses at the apartment complex heard glass breaking and someone yelling, "Help me! Help me!" They told officers they saw a man with a beard leaving an apartment with something in his hand. He got into a light-colored vehicle, they said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pedrozo, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 283-4825.

