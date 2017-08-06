Crews working to recover vehicle from southern Dallas County creek

Crews worked to recover a vehicle from a creek near Belt Line Road in southern Dallas County on Sunday morning.
Multiple Dallas County Sheriff's Office vehicles could be seen responding along with a tow truck. Initial reports indicate a vehicle may have crashed through a guardrail, landing in the creek.
There was no immediate information available as to what triggered the incident.
This is a developing story -- refresh this page for updates.
