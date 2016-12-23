Cowboys inspire ill fan to keep on fighting

Monique Garcia Wilkinson was born a Cowboys fan.



”It was in my blood.”



She would watch the games with her father through the good and bad seasons.



But, she was in awe of one particular player, Michael Irvin.



In 1999 she got to go to a game but Irvin was injured and only caught a glimpse of him from a fellow fan’s binoculars.



”I was like ok that was the highlight of the entire game.”



Then 2 years ago Monique found herself in one of the greatest challenges of her life. She was diagnosed with 3 types of cancer.



When the Cowboys learned of her battle they sent her a letter wishing her well.



“To know that a huge organization that has plenty of other things to care about even took the time to send it to tell me they were behind me pushed me. I would even wear Cowboys jersey to chemo.”



Through 55 rounds of chemo and 22 of radiation Monique still found the energy to cheer on her team. And then during some of her darkest days she met her hero, the play maker himself.



”He said I am going to keep you in my prayers and he said forget that… let’s pray right now and took time to pray with me.”



And he autographed a football for her.



“This is the most cherished thing I own now.”



Monique says what the Cowboys and Irvin have done for her is given her hope and inspiration and brought joy as she continues to fight to survive.

