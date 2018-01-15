Courtney Roland released from hospital, shares message on Twitter

Courtney Roland shared a message on Twitter thanking family and friends after going missing early January.

Thank you all for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/wbFA68BBfK — Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) January 15, 2018

"I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication," said Roland. "I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right."

She was last heard from Jan. 6 around 4 p.m. According to family members, she was driving home to the Heights area when she texted a friend to say someone was following her.

Roland was found on Jan. 8 under an overpass in the Houston area.

"My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughtfulness my friends and so many of you showed me," said Roland. "I wish I could thank each of you in person."

© 2018 KAGS-TV