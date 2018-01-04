Mickey Gilley, namesake of bar featured in 'Urban Cowboy,' involved in rollover crash

CORRIGAN, TEXAS - Mickey Gilley, country music legend and owner of the world-famous honky-tonk bar Gilley's, is recovering Thursday after a rollover crash.

A family member of country legend Gilley, 81, confirmed the singer and his son were involved in a car accident Wednesday morning in Corrigan, located in Polk County northeast of Houston.

The family member told KENS 5 that the accident happened after another car reportedly pulled out in front of them, causing their vehicle to flip three two four times.

Prayers for Mickey Gilley and his son. They were involved in a vehicle accident on their way from Pasadena to Branson. I... Posted by Tracy Pitcox on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Lt. Herbert Sims, with the Corrigan Police Department, worked the scene and reported that Gilley initially didn't appear injured and refused EMS services. He even shook hands with fans at the scene.

However, Sims said that after Gilley's son took him to a doctor for an exam, it was discovered that he had a broken shoulder and ankle.

Gilley is the namesake of Gilley's, the famous Pasadena bar and "world's biggest honky tonk."

The bar became even more famous after it was featured in the 1980 hit "Urban Cowboy," starring John Travolta.

An incarnation of the bar was started in Dallas in 2004 as a multi-venue facility located in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas, south of downtown and Interstate 30.

