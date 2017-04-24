Cooks Children's reports an increase of kids hit by vehicles

FORT WORTH - A record numbers of children are being brought to emergency rooms after being hit by cars, according to new numbers from Cook Children's hospital.



16 children walking or riding bicycles were injured by vehicles in the last two months, and the hospital says it is on track see more kids this year than ever before.



In the fiscal year 2015, 34 kids were injured in auto-pedestrian collisions. That number rose to 49 kids in 2016, and already this year, 30 kids have been injured.



"They're preventable injuries," said Christi Thornhill, the director of the trauma program at Cook Children's. "A broken leg, a broken arm, those will absolutely heal, but we see so many kids with traumatic brain injuries."



The new numbers reflect what has been a tragic trend in Tarrant County, with multiple children injured or killed in hit-and-run incidents.

8-year-old Aja Hill was riding her scooter when she was struck and killed by a speeding driver in her Fort Worth neighborhood in March, and in Keller, 16-year-old Aaron Lancaster was struck and badly injured at a crosswalk near his high school.



Thornhill said the hospital is not sure why numbers are up, but they are urgently reminding parents to teach their kids to stay away from streets.



"We really say until they're at least 10-years-old, a parent needs to be with them [when children cross the street]," Thornhill said. "And some children beyond the age of 10 may still not have the impulse control or awareness to follow the rules."



New research at the University of Iowa placed children of varying ages in a realistic 3D simulation of a street crossing, with cars approaching at 25 miles per hour. They found that kids lack the ability to accurately judge the speed and distance of vehicles.



Older kids were better at crossing the street safely in the simulation, but researchers found that only kids 14 and older were completely safe when crossing traffic.



Cook Children's say parents should teach kids to look left, right and left again before crossing the street, and they say kids should learn to wait for drivers to stop and signal them to cross.



"Children just don't understand that just because they see the car, the driver doesn't see them," said Thornhill.

