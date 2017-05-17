Condolences pour in for softball player killed in Forney

Photo courtesy-- Quintana Photography

FORNEY - Broken hearts filled Forney High School Wednesday after the school received news that their classmate, 14-year-old Emily Galiano was accidentally killed Tuesday night.

"The upperclassmen took her in like a sister, she was a hard worker that liked to kid around," said Pat Eitel, Galiano's Softball Coach.

According to the Kaufman County Sherrif's office Galiano and her softball teammates were leaving a dinner at a home off of Hollow Creek Drive in Forney. That's when they say Galiano was accidentally run over by a Jeep. The driver was a 16-year-old girl.

Many took to Twitter to express sympathy. But perhaps the most powerfully tweet came from Emily Galiano's twin sister Madison.

may 16, 2017 at 9:21pm i lost my bestfriend, sister, wombmate, teammate, etc, rest easy baby. everything i do is for you now 💓 i love you😭 pic.twitter.com/2Tx0zQlFez — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) May 17, 2017

"I lost my best friend...rest easy baby everything I do is for you now," the tweet reads.



Emily was a freshman playing varsity softball. Her coach described her as a stand out on the field and a hard worker and a young girl quick to make friends.

A girl who loved her teammates and the sport that she played.

"I've talked to (Emily's) family and they want us to play. The first thing they said is 'what time are you playing?' Eitel said.

Galiano's team, was scheduled to continue its playoff run Wednesday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge. That game has been postponed.

"That was one of the first things that we were told that (Emily) would be upset if we weren't playing ball," Eitel said.

