Temple girl searching for bone marrow match

TEMPLE - Every year, tens of thousands of people find themselves in need of a bone marrow transplant. For many, the chances at finding a match are slim.

That's the case for a young Temple girl, as she fights for her life.

Gabi Ornelas is a normal 10-year-old, but for the past two years, has led a life that's anything but "normal."

On February 23, 2015, Cynthia Rios, Ornelas' grandmother, watched her granddaughter collapse right in front of her and began to have a seizure.

Rios called her granddaughter's name, but got no response.

Ornelas' family rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors had heartbreaking news.

Ornelas was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia -- cancer. More specifically, a cancer in which bone marrow makes too many blood cells.

"I wanted a second opinion, I said please go back this can't be happening," Rios said.

Ornelas started chemotherapy, but soon found out she would need a marrow transplant. As a young Hispanic girl, Ornelas' ethnic background became her biggest struggle in finding her match.

"There aren't many minorities on the transplant list and I think it's because of the myths out there about marrow donation and stem cell donation," Be The Match recruiter Stephanie Jardot said.

For over a year, Ornelas and her family have waited -- and continue to pray for the phone call that could save her life.

Through the wait, Ornelas keeps her focus elsewhere.

"I try not to think about it," Ornelas said. "I try not to think about what I have."

Instead, the little girl spends her days focused on her two favorite things: Disney movies and her grandmother.

The bond between a grandmother and granddaughter that could never be broken. It's a bond that is more important now than ever before.

Ornelas recently received more bad news. Her mother was also diagnosed with cancer.

"It's so hard," Rios said.

But there have also been good days -- like the day Ornelas got her dog, Teddy. She said he's been a lifesaver.

Friday, a local motorcycle group showed up to her front door with a surprise of their own. The bikers gave Ornelas a leather jacket she talked about wanting simply to give her the best childhood she could ever ask for.

It's moments like these that shower the unwavering love between a woman and her granddaughter -- a love which makes the wait for that phone call just a little bit easier.

The support system goes both ways.

And even through her hardest days, Ornelas has continued to fight.

"She'll say 'it's okay Grandma, you have to save your tears'," Rios said. "Remember, you have to save your tears."

Ornelas' family asks anyone who is Hispanic and may be a match to get involved and get tested to see if they may be a match.

Temple Police will hold a registry drive tomorrow at the Temple Police Department between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for anyone who wishes to be involved.

For more information, visit BeTheMatch.org.

