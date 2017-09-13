North Texas Giving Day: donation link

The 9th annual North Texas Giving Day returns after a record-breaking year in 2016 in which $37 million was raised.
Last year, North Texans gave 142,000 gifts that supported 2,500 local non-profit organizations.
In fact, over the past 4 years, North Texans have opened their hearts in such a big way - our giving day has surpassed all other giving days across the country.
DONATE HERE STARTING THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
NOTE: APP USERS MUST OPEN IN EXTERNAL BROWSER.
Long-Click and copy northtexasgivingday.org to paste into your mobile browser.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs