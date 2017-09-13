WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

North Texas Giving Day: donation link

WFAA 8:01 PM. CDT September 13, 2017

The 9th annual North Texas Giving Day returns after a record-breaking year in 2016 in which $37 million was raised.

Last year, North Texans gave 142,000 gifts that supported 2,500 local non-profit organizations.

In fact, over the past 4 years, North Texans have opened their hearts in such a big way - our giving day has surpassed all other giving days across the country.

DONATE HERE STARTING THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1


NOTE: APP USERS MUST OPEN IN EXTERNAL BROWSER.

Long-Click and copy northtexasgivingday.org to paste into your mobile browser.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories