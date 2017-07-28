DONATE: School Supplies for Foster Children Drive

SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR FOSTER CHILDREN - After 32 years of supporting foster care children, sadly the non-profit organization the Friends of Wednesday’s Child will be closing its doors. As we have done for more than 30 years, WFAA will continue to shine the light on the needs of these children through our weekly Wednesday’s Child segments. Fortunately, North Texas has some wonderful partner agencies who are looking to step-in and absorb the programs and services that were provided by the Friends of Wednesday’s Child. Monday, July 31, 2017, we will be holding a phone bank during our 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts to help raise funds for back packs and schools supplies for children living in foster care.

You can donate to raise funds for school supplies online, now, using the form below:

© 2017 WFAA-TV