Dallas police supporting SAPD as they mourn Officer Miguel Moreno

SAN ANTONIO - More than a dozen Dallas Police Department officers are in San Antonio to assist their San Antonio Police Department brothers and sisters in blue as they mourn the loss of fallen officer Miguel Moreno.

They'll be helping patrol while the viewing and funeral happen on Thursday and Friday. It's a way to ensure that SAPD officers are able to attend.

Moreno will be laid to rest on Friday morning. The day also marks the first anniversary of the tragedy in Dallas, where five Dallas officers were massacred in an ambush.

"Those guys came down for us a year ago, so today we're here to do the same thing," said Officer Demarcus Turner with the Dallas Police Department.

Nearly 20 Dallas police officers are missing a memorial back at home for their fallen five in order to be in San Antonio.

"We're all brothers and sisters," Officer Turner said. "Big family, tight knit family and it's a thin blue line like they say. It's real."

SAPD Chief William McManus said an outpouring of support has come from both near and far.

"From chiefs all over the country," Chief McManus noted. "We've gotten offers for support. Just like we have Dallas. I've gotten a text message from every major city chief in Texas."

Officers and the public can pay their respects to Officer Moreno on Thursday at Porter Loring Mortuary during visiting hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A service follows at 7 p.m. After 9 p.m., only officers will be allowed inside.

