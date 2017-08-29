Buy this custom 'Texas Cares' T-shirt and help Harvey victims

You can get one of these "Texas Cares" shirts online or at the Greenville Avenue location of Bullzerk. All proceeds will go toward American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. (Photo: WFAA)

On Monday, the WFAA team pulled together a phone bank as part of the “Texas Cares” initiative launched by our parent company, TEGNA, to help those in need on the Texas coast.

Our friends at Bullzerk came through in the clutch to help spread the word -- and help WFAA man the phones in style -- with a “Texas Cares” T-shirt.

And now, you can have one too.

The shirts, priced at $23, are available online, or locals can stop by the Greenville Avenue location and get a custom “Texas Cares” shirt printed live.

"Buy an awesome Texas T-shirt and help donate to South Texas families," Bullzerk owner Dan Bradley said. "Sounds like a no-brainer."

100 percent of the proceeds will go toward American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund.

“Dan and the Bullzerk staff are always willing and ready to help provide shirts for us in times of tragedy and disaster,” said WFAA Brand Manager Blair Nelson. “Every dollar raised today will make a difference for our friends in Southeast Texas. WFAA is proud to call Bullzerk a strong partner of ours.”

Teamwork makes the dream work.

And together -- WFAA, TEGNA, Bullzerk and our awesome viewers -- can come together to make a difference for the city of Houston as it rebuilds.

Texans help Texans, y’all.

About Bullzerk

Bullzerk exists to give the Dallas community hyperlocal swag that allows them to publicly display their Texas affection. If our stuff doesn’t make you smile, then we’re not doing our job. Throw out the button-downs and polos and join the T-shirt revolution taking over Texas. You can order online at www.bullzerk.com or visit our Lower Greenville location to get your own Texas Cares T-shirt.

