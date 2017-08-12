Balch Springs Backing the Community Event
As images of violence, racism and hate spill from Charlottesville it is VERY different scene in Balch Springs, Texas. The police department is hosting an end of summer bash for the city. This comes as the city heals after the officer involved shooting tha
WFAA 10:31 PM. CDT August 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
2 dead in helicopter crash near site of white…Aug 12, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Protests break out over Confederate monument in Travis ParkAug 12, 2017, 3:51 p.m.