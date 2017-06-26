Community, strangers help make boy's birthday extra special

Family, friends and even some strangers gathered around Kaden (center) and sang the Happy Birthday song to him at his party on Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A little boy in Houston recently told his mom he didn’t want a seventh birthday party, because he thought no one would come.

Kaden Wilson said it’s because he doesn’t have any friends.

“I actually walked off and I started crying. I didn’t want him to see me cry, because I was upset he said that to me. It broke my heart,” said Stacy Wilson, Kaden’s mom.

She decided to reach out to Officer Tommy Norman, a police officer in Little Rock, Arkansas with a huge Facebook following.

Norman’s social media mission is to strengthen the community by helping people in positive ways.

“Somebody wrote into us about wanting cards being sent to their little one who apparently did not have any friends. They didn’t ask for anything else but for cards to be sent,” said Jessica Lynn, who manages Officer Norman’s Facebook page.

Lynn shared Wilson’s story a couple of weeks ago.

The post said. “So this adorable little one lives in Houston, TX. He is 6 years old and has a birthday coming up. He says he can't have a birthday party because he has no friends. He says no one likes him and doesn't think anyone would come to a party if he had one. I am speaking to Harris County Sheriff's Office right now to see if a deputy can go say hey on his birthday. Would anyone else be interested in sending him a Birthday Card?”

The post was shared more than 500 times.

A Facebook event page was also made to help organize the party. Soon strangers offered to donate dessert and cover the cost of the party in Houston.

They even had to limit the event at Urban Air Trampoline Park in northwest Houston to 200 guests.

Officer Norman also sent out a special Happy Birthday message to Kaden in a video posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“Oh my gosh, my heart is so warmed. I get the chills. It’s just so awesome,” said Kaden’s mom. “He feels loved, and so do I. It feels awesome. I just want to tell everyone thank you so much.”

Kaden’s seventh birthday was celebrated a little early on Sunday. His birthday is actually on Monday, June 26. The address to send cards is 9201 Fairbanks N Houston Rd. Houston, TX 77064.

