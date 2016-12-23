WFAA
Community rallies around crossing guard

Community Rallies Around Crossing Guard

Hannah Davis, WFAA 10:21 PM. CST December 23, 2016

Millions of Americans are traveling the world to make it home in time for the holidays, but in Murphy, Texas one family doesn't have to move an inch to enjoy their "new" home this Christmas.

Thanks to the help of the community, Harold Savage now has what he calls, a Christmas miracle.

Special thanks goes out to the following people for helping make it all possible:

The Baldwin family
R & B
Mobile homes
Boxes 4 U plano
Big Als plumbing and AC
Yes to real electric
Lowes
Walmart
Southfork steak and crab
Residence Inn in Richardson
Awesome floors
Murphy fd assoc
Life Association
Eric and Aaron  from the mobile park
Pods
City of Murphy
City of Parker
Deans and Lyons
Sheila Joyner Reality
Colleen Frost group reality 

