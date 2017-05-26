Community plans to say final farewell to SAFD firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio prepares to say goodbye to SAFD firefighter Scott Deem on Friday.

He was killed in a strip mall fire eight days ago on Ingram Road.

Firefighters from all over the San Antonio area, and even parts of Texas plan to stand by their brothers and sisters in San Antonio to pay tribute to the fallen firefighter.

The 31-year-old was a husband and father. He has two children: Dakota and Tyler. Deem and his widow Jennifer also have a child on the way.

Deem graduated from Southwest High School in 2004 and seven years later he entered the fire academy for SAFD.

Fire trucks, as many as 175, are parked and ready to leave the Alamodome parking lot around 9 a.m. His family's procession will depart from Porter Loring Mortuary at 11 a.m. Following the path, they will go down McCullough, proceeding right in front of the Alamo, and driving through Market Street before getting on U.S 281 and heading north to Community Bible Church on Loop 1604.

His final services will begin around 1 p.m. on Friday at Community Bible Church. Among the speakers at Deem’s funeral include Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Ivy Taylor, SAFD Chief Charles Hood and Deem's loved ones.

The general public is invited, but parking and seating are limited. The overflow crowd will go to Cornerstone Church.

At the request of his family, Deem's burial is private.

NEW: Fire trucks start to gather for 9 am solemn procession to fallen firefighter Scott Deem's funeral at 1 pm today. #KENS5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Y5Gwz3HIdV — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) May 26, 2017

