Community Meeting Held About Sherin Mathews
A community meeting to discuss a memorial for Sherin Mathews, as well as showing appreciation to Richardson Police officers who worked the little girl's tragic case, is being held Saturday afternoon at Richardson Senior Center on West Arapaho Road.
WFAA 10:42 PM. CDT November 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Children find mother dead in Fort Worth home. Their…Nov. 4, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
DPS trooper struck and killed while making traffic…Nov. 4, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
Major drunk driving accident on LBJ leaves one deadNov. 4, 2017, 7:33 p.m.