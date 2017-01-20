Commentary:Peaceful Power Transfer

Quite a miraculous thing we experienced today... the peaceful transition of power.

Some claim America has never had a nastier transition than this.

But that’s nowhere near true…

When they fell out over distinguished soldier and statesman George Marshall… Dwight Eisenhower told some friends he would not ride with Harry Truman to the inauguration…

He changed his mind.

Herbert Hoover swore he wouldn’t take a photo with Franklin Roosevelt... that threat didn’t last.

Nasty disagreements are not new…

Thomas Jefferson called once friend… John Adams a...“hideous hermaphroditical character, which has neither the force and firmness of a man, nor the gentleness and sensibility of a woman."

Adams did not attend Jefferson’s swearing in.

Andrew Johnson didn’t go to Ulysses Grant’s.

And there were others.

But even the worst …was nothing like what the people of the Gambia are experiencing tonight.

Their election was last month… their sitting President lost… promised to step down... then refused…

Tonight… a multi-national regional military force has convinced him to comply.

Not a perfect system… ours…but it is OUR system…still capable of producing the miracle we saw today: a peaceful transition of power.

Copyright 2016 WFAA