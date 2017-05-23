Commentary: 'We stand today with Manchester'

Police officers relocate tributes in St Ann's Square in Manchester, England May 23, 2017, that were laid as a mark of respect to those in killed and injured in a deadly terror attack at the concert the night before. (Ben Stansall, AFP/Getty Images)

It was about noon our time yesterday...that young people in and around Manchester, England began to gather at the Arena to watch the performance of Ariana Grande. I know not a one of them…but I can imagine the excitement... the energy they no doubt felt building all day. Like their American counterparts, these British fans had been waiting for weeks for this event… a seminal moment in their young lives. The day before they would forget in a month but this concert…this night...they knew they would long remember.

Nearly every adult has had a moment like that that they took with them from their youth... moments that still bring a smile to the face... moments during which, for a brief second, time stood still.

Among the 20,000 plus gathering fans, 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, must have been giddy walking into the Arena with her older sister and Mother. She was, from published account a sweet child... loved by everyone, The Head Teacher at her Primary school, Chris Upton, told the London Telegraph newspaper that Saffie Rose was, “a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word.”

18-year-old Georgina Callandar, had actually met Ariana Grande in the past and the day before the concert, is reported by CNN, to have tweeted “So excited to see u tomorrow” to the star. The second-year Health and Social Care student at Runshaw College northwest of Manchester had been making plans for weeks.

In another part of Manchester, Salman Abedi strapped on his lethal weapon...knowing full well it was young girls, parents, care-free music lovers he was most likely about to kill and maim. There would be no government policy made at the Arena…no vote on a national future or taking an international stand but that did not matter to him.

It was a sold-out concert at one of the UK’s largest music venues holding 21,000.

Reports from the scene indicate the Grande concert was a huge success. The singer had left the stage...concert goers had finished singing their final cheers and were starting to leave when from outside the arena…a huge explosion reverberated through the hall. There was no smoke inside...no flash of light. Many of the concert goers thought the noise could have come from the explosion of large balloons that had been distributed for the concert.

Word spread quickly that it was not a balloon but a bomb...and with the rapidly spreading word came panic. Videos of the reaction clearly show desperate fans, many of them terrified, running and pushing to get out of the building and away from whatever it was that had created the blast.

Outside the Arena near the ticket box where the bomber set off his weapon, witnesses said they smelled something burning in the air…like kerosene or cordite. Screams could be heard…wailing…children, their parents lay wounded... some dying.

It should come as no surprise that ISIS has taken responsibility. Again and again, the moral bankruptcy of its message has been demonstrated for all the world to see. Any group that includes among its tenants the idea that injury of children is a means of fighting, should hold no place of respect among any people in the 21st century. And this cannot be explained away by the group as an accident or the mistake of a wayward follower practicing his own brand of hate for this is the same ISIS that has seen no problem in strapping explosive devices to their own children to kill people in their own churches celebrating their own Sabbath.

Georgina Callandar was killed in the explosion. Saffie Rose, somehow separated from her wounded Mother and older sister, also died.

ISIS prefers attacking the innocent. Only once have its adherents come up against people prepared to meet the terror they hoped to inflict. That was two years ago this month in Garland… and the response the suspects found waiting and meted out by the Garland Police SWAT Team was quick and decisive. How sad it is, that we must live this way…in peace but prepared…calm but vigilant. Unfortunately, more and more that seems to be the direction in which we are headed.

We stand today with Manchester because, like them, we value our children...like them we grieve at the loss of even one of them…and like them, we will let no man or woman...no movement no matter how depraved, keep us from making our own decisions about our own lives and families or deter us from charting our own destiny.

May God Bless the families of Manchester.

John McCaa

