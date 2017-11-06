WFAA
Comcast says most internet service has been restored after major outage

Neal Bennett , WTLV 3:52 PM. CST November 06, 2017

Many Comcast internet customers had problems with their internet Monday.

Reports came in from major cities around the country about internet outages by Comcast customers.

The company itself tweeted that they are aware of the problems and are working to fix them.

According to the website downdectector.com, major cities including New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. were impacted by the outage.

Comcast says that an "external network issue" is causing the outages.

Comcast says that most of the outages have been fixed, as of 4:30 p.m.

Television services are not impact by the outage.

 

