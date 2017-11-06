Many Comcast internet customers had problems with their internet Monday.

Reports came in from major cities around the country about internet outages by Comcast customers.

The company itself tweeted that they are aware of the problems and are working to fix them.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

According to the website downdectector.com, major cities including New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. were impacted by the outage.

Comcast says that an "external network issue" is causing the outages.

Comcast says that most of the outages have been fixed, as of 4:30 p.m.

Internet issues should now be resolved for almost all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience & thank you for your patience. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

Television services are not impact by the outage.

