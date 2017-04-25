Collin County passport office temporarily shuts down

The Collin County District Clerk stopped processing passport applications after the State Department raised an issue with the fees involved in processing passport apps with overnight expedition requests.

The website has the following disclaimer posted:

Effective April 24, 2017, the District Clerk's Office will temporarily refrain from processing passport applications at both the McKinney and Plano locations.

According to Lynne Finley the district clerk, the county was charging $25 for overnight processing while the State Department was only charging $23.75 for processing overnight claims, so the county was asked to review their fees and their ability to process passport apps was suspended temporarily.

Since then, the county and the State Department have had discussions about the difference in fees and the county has agreed to lower the fees charged to $23.75 but have received no response from the State Department about responding to the issue.

The county has charged the same fee for about four years and estimates they process about 40K passport applications per year, but a very small number of those are overnight requests.

The Collin County District Clerk hopes to have a resolution on Wednesday that will allow her office to resume with processing those applications.

© 2017 WFAA-TV