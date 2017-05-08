Collin County Judge Keith Self will not seek re-election

Photo courtesy-- Keith Self Twitter

Collin County Judge Keith Self took to social media Monday to announce that he will not run for a fourth term as a county judge.

It was an announcement he said he's known he would make for a year, and planned to make it later this year. "But there are no secrets in politics," he said, so he went public Monday.

Self served in the Army for 25 years, holding positions in Europe, Cairo and stateside with the National Security Council and the Pentagon.

He took office in Collin County in 2007. Among his accomplishments include reducing the county tax rate six times over the decade-long span and reforming the county pension fund, according to his website.

Self lives in McKinney with his wife of 41 years, Tracy.

You can read the full announcement below or here.

As I considered this decision, I reflected on the motto of my alma mater West Point: Duty, Honor, Country. Those words forever changed my life, and they sum up my sentiments as I close out 37 years of full-time public service.

I am thankful for the opportunities I had wearing Army green around the world, and I am grateful for the trust you extended to me as your county judge.

It has been my high honor to represent Collin County for the past decade—soon to be twelve years. But I firmly believe that one should not make a long career of holding a highly visible position like county judge.

One of my primary concerns with this announcement has been the uncertainty of who might fill the role of county judge once I finished this term. I am now confident, without violating any confidence, that there will be a strong candidate capable of continuing our conservative successes of the past decade.

In the meantime, I will continue to vote to implement conservative solutions that protect private property rights, increase government transparency, and leave your hard-earned money in your pocket.

I cannot adequately express my sincerest appreciation for your support, feedback, and participation throughout this exciting and challenging decade. Tracy and I are grateful for the years we are spending and continue to spend in the trenches with you. God has blessed us richly, and we look forward to the next adventure He has for us.

