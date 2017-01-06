Cold weather damages pipes in North Texas

MCKINNEY -- The snow this afternoon didn't last long in most parts of North Texas -- barely sticking on a few benches in table tops at the Butcher Board restaurant in downtown McKinney but for forty restaurants last months freeze already took its toll.



Mellissa Arizaga is the Director of Operations for two restraunts that share the same building, Butcher Board and Sugar Bacon. She admits that the deep freeze caught them off guard.

Their industrial sprinkler system froze in December causing a pipe burst and water to leak everywhere.

"When the fire sprinklers went off we were assuming it was something in the kitchen with a fire or something." Arizaga said.

"When we came out front we saw the water sprinklers had busted and everything was chaotic out there."

It turns out they were in good company. According to the McKinney Fire Department forty businesses in the month of Demeber had sprinkler systems burst and that triggered fire trucks to roll out.

"That's generally typical when we get one of these large cold spells -- looking back through our records, several years ago when we had that arctic blast that came through we had I think, just under 50 at that time," said McKinney Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew Barr.

Unlike pipes in your house -- you realy can't do much to prevent a sprinkler system from freezing over -- that's why regular maintanince by professionals is so important.

"Oh it's extremly crucial, we credit those with saving lives and property on a daily basis," Barr said.

The bright spot -- when *forty businesses experience the same issue word tends to get around.

And the hope is, that the worst of the winter storm ended when the new year started.

Copyright 2016 WFAA