Coast Guard searching for missing plane in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON - U.S. Coast Guard officials are trying to make contact with a Texas-bound, single-engine plane they say is missing.

Officials say the plane took off from Oklahoma City Wednesday and was headed to Georgetown Municipal Airport but diverted at some point and headed south.

Coast Guard officials say they lost contact with the pilot after the plane flew past Freeport. The New Orleans Coast Guard is sending a plane to make communication with the aircraft.

Officials have not said at this time whether the plane crash. They are labeling the incident an "aircraft emergency."

It is unknown at this time how many people were aboard the plane.

