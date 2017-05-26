Chris Cornell vigil outside Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum

A crowd of about 100 Soundgarden fans came out to their late frontman, Chris Cornell, at the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum, where the band was set to perform tonight. They remembered the fallen singer, lit candles and sang along to "Black Hole Sun" in his honor. The crowd marched to another Deep Ellum bar, Wits End, to listen to Soundgarden songs all night.

WFAA 10:09 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

