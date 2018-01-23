'Chameleon Beard Bandit' wanted for robberies in Texas, other states

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was looking for some dubbed "The Chameleon Beard Bandit" who is accused of several bank robberies in Virginia and North Carolina. (Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday agent were looking for an accused serial bank robber dubbed "The Chameleon Beard Bandit" by investigators.

Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the FBI's Richmond Field Office said robberies took place in Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Texas.

Investigators believe the "bandit" robbed the following financial institutions between September 2017 and January 2018:

Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky on October 13, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia on November 14, 2017

Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

The FBI released a description of the accused robber. Agents said he is white, stands 5'11” to 6’2” tall, and weighs approximately 180 to 240 pounds. He is in his mid to late 30s, has a medium build, brown eyes and hair, and a light complexion. He wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information about the crimes or others may contact investigators of the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804/261-1044.

