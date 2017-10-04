Carrollton resident shoots early morning home intruder

Carrollton Police Department (Photo: WFAA)

CARROLLTON - Carrollton Police are investigating an early morning incident in which an apartment resident shot a man who was trying to enter his home at Colonial Grand at Hebron Apartments.

A 33-year-old man entered the apartment through an unlocked patio door shortly before 5:00am.



The resident shot the intruder once in the chest. He is now in critical condition at a nearby hospital and faces criminal trespass of a habitation charges.



Carrollton patrol officers are familiar with the intruder and have previously encountered him in a similar trespassing situation. They have also previously arrested him for criminal mischief and DWI.



Police say the apartment resident, who shot the intruder, is fully cooperating with their investigators.

© 2017 WFAA-TV