Carrollton resident shoots early morning home intruder

Rebekah Riess, WFAA 1:29 PM. CDT October 04, 2017

CARROLLTON - Carrollton Police are investigating an early morning incident in which an apartment resident shot a man who was trying to enter his home at Colonial Grand at Hebron Apartments.

A 33-year-old man entered the apartment through an unlocked patio door shortly before 5:00am.
  
The resident shot the intruder once in the chest. He is now in critical condition at a nearby hospital and faces criminal trespass of a habitation charges. 

Carrollton patrol officers are familiar with the intruder and have previously encountered him in a similar trespassing situation. They have also previously arrested him for criminal mischief and DWI.

Police say the apartment resident, who shot the intruder, is fully cooperating with their investigators. 

