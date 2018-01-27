CARROLLTON - Carrollton Police are urgently searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a 7-Eleven gas station on North Josey Lane Saturday evening with a 1-year-old inside.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2007 Lexus 4-door, with the license plate JXZ3983,

It was stolen from the 7-Eleven at 2145 N Josey Lane.

The child has been recovered and is safe.

Police say it was left on an apartment doorstep and appeared to be fine, but is being transported to a local hospital to be certain.

The vehicle and suspect are still missing

Call 911 with any information.

Check back for more in this developing story.

© 2018 WFAA-TV