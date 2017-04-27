Capital murder suspect arrested in White Settlement

White Settlement detectives arrested and charged a man with capital murder April 11 for a crime that happened in January.

Burnches Mitchell a 23-year-old from Garland is being held at the Hunt County Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

Around 8:20 p.m. on January 27, 2017 two masked and armed robbers entered a Quik Sac convenience store on South Cherry Lane in White Settlement. The two gunmen immediately began demanding money from the clerk, and told customers at the store to get down on the floor.

During the robbery, there was a struggle between one of the gunmen and a customer, identified as Khrystophir Scott. During the altercation, Scott was shot by one of the suspects who both subsequently fled on foot. Scott was transported to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Police Department detectives didn’t have much to go on after the incident. There wasn't any video from the store and the gunmen both wore masks.

Authorities canvassed the area, gathering as much video surveillance as they could. After months of investigating, detectives made a breakthrough in the case and were able to charge Mitchell and bring justice to Scott and his family.

