Caldwell Co. deputy in serious condition after shooting, 2 arrested

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - A deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has suffered from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call in Dale, Texas early Friday morning.

According to the Caldwell County sheriff, deputies were responding to a call on Hidden Oak Road in Dale at around midnight. Deputies "took fire," the sheriff said, and a deputy received gunshot wounds before being taken to a hospital. The deputy is in "serious condition and is awaiting surgery," according to the sheriff's office.

Two people have been detained and are in custody, authorities said. As of now, the names and charges of those arrested have not been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

