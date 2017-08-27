Cajun Navy headed to Texas to help with rescues

NEW ORLEANS – The Cajun Navy is headed to Texas.

The people who took matters into their own hands and rescued hundreds during the August 2016 floods in Louisiana packed up their boats Sunday and headed West.

Toney Wade, more than a dozen friends and five K-9s headed early Sunday morning into Texas to help out with search and rescue efforts according to our partners at The Advocate.

Wade is the commander of an all-volunteer group of mostly former law enforcement officers and former firefighters called Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, based in Jeanerette. By mid-Sunday, they had been called to help in Dickinson, Texas with both boats and high water rescue vehicles.





Galveston County officials called for volunteers with boats to assist with rescues.

“We are setting up a staging area at the Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque. Galveston County Sheriff's deputies will be dispatching volunteers out to where they need to be,” a post to their official Facebook page. “Please make sure you have plenty of life vests and fuel since resources at this time are unavailable.”

The state is also sending rescue crews and first responders to Texas.

“Already, we have dispatched personnel from Louisiana to assist their efforts, including with search and rescue. Nearly 12 years ago, Texans opened their doors to the people of Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina devastated our state. Since then, we've turned to them for assistance time and again," Edwards said.

