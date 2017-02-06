Burglars caught on tape breaking into East Dallas house

DALLAS – Neighbors in East Dallas are asking police to take a good look at surveillance images of a group of gun-toting young burglars who broke into a house on the 4900 block of Roseland Avenue over the weekend.

Daniel Marks posted surveillance video and photos of the suspects on social media. The video shows four unidentified men creeping down his driveway and approaching his home.

Marks said, “You see the three gentlemen kind of go right to the front door. And you see the one jump to the right right here as he saw the camera on the front of the house.”

The thieves ransacked rooms on the first floor of the house. Surveillance cameras captured good facial images of a couple of the crooks as they approached the house early Sunday morning.

Marks’ girlfriend was inside sleeping through it all. The couple’s fears heightened when they took a closer look at the surveillance video.

“You’ll see one of them has a gun,” Marks said.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

“My girlfriend, lucky enough that she didn’t get up, and wake up, and come downstairs,” Marks explained.

The victim’s believe the burglars broke in through a back window.

Marks explained, “It just freaks me out that they knew my house. You know, this is new construction, and there’s been a lot of people in and out. You know watching the video, they obviously knew where they were going and what they were looking for.”

For now, the victims and neighbors are hoping someone can help police identify the burglars and get them off the streets.

