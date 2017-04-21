Bridge construction to back up traffic near DFW Airport this weekend

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
New clues in Plano woman's death investigation
-
Police investigate video of a fight at a Dallas middle school
-
Evening Weather Update
-
African Americans sue over workplace discrimination in Paris, Texas
-
Army veteran barely escapes fiery train collision in Hood County
-
Father of bullied middle school student speaks out
-
DPD temporarily ends its bait car program
-
Body of missing Plano woman found in Dallas
-
Viewer video records shots fired in downtown Seattle
More Stories
-
Three taken to Parkland after Navarro Co. home explosionApr 21, 2017, 6:32 a.m.
-
WFAA Weather: Severe storms possible tonightApr 20, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Paris attack: ISIS claims responsibility after 1…Apr 20, 2017, 5:24 p.m.