Brazos County reports dramatic increase in flu cases this season

BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos County Health Department is reporting a dramatic increase in flu cases this season.

Over 370 cases have been reported in Brazos County this month with 269 of those cases having been reported just last week.

This doesn't take into consideration those who may have not reported their illness, didn't get tested, or those who had illnesses that are similar to the flu.

Officials with the health department urge everyone to take precautions such as washing your hands often, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding toughing your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Last, but definitely not least, don't forget to get your flu shot.

These are just a few simple things that you can do to help prevent the spread of flu.

For additional information you can visit their website at Brazoshealth.org.

