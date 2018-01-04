Brad Ramsey named WFAA's new general manager

Brad Ramsey

Virginia native Brad Ramsey has been named WFAA's new president and general manager.

Ramsey's start date is Jan. 29.

This will mark a return to TEGNA for Ramsey, who served as the company's vice president of sales from 2014 to 2016 and as the president and general manager of WVEC in Norfolk, Va. from 2012 to 2014.

Ramsey will replace Mike Devlin, who announced his retirement in late September.

The father of two said he looks forward to developing roots in Texas.

"Brad grew up in Virginia and during his pursuit of this position, his mother found an old picture of him in a Dallas Cowboy jersey … perhaps a prescience moment from his childhood?" said Peter Diaz, executive vice president of TEGNA, in an announcement to WFAA employees.

