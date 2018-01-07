WFAA
Brad Pitt drops $40k on Spurs experience

Staff , KENS 3:31 PM. CST January 07, 2018

LOS ANGELES - Actor Brad Pitt is willing to shell out big bucks when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs.

Pitt successfully bid $40,000 on an 'exclusive experience with the San Antonio Spurs' according to the Associated Press.

He and a band of other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were in the giving mood at the eighth annual benefit for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles.

