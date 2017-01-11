Boots recalled after customer finds swastikas on soles

Reddit user FRSHFSCHFCKR posted the image Monday after finding the soles of his new boots looked similar to swastikas. (Photo: Reddit user FRSHFSCHFCKR, Custom)

You could say these boots were one in a million.

That's how one Reddit user felt when he posted an image of his new work boots with swastika-shaped marks on the ground from the soles of his boots.

"There was an angle I didn't get to see when ordering my new work boots," said the Reddit poster.

The boots, listed on Amazon as military boots for sale by a company called Polar Fox Boots, quickly gained attention from the Reddit community soon after the image was posted.

"Das Boot," joked one Reddit user.

"Hopefully, they're at least the Reich size," joked another.

Still, the swastika logo had been used well before Nazi Germany, using various meanings throughout different cultures in history, but that didn't stop Polar Fox Boots from recalling their quickly-controversial boots.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, e-commerce manager Anthony Nguyen said, "That was totally something that wasn't intentional or anything like that. It's something that we're going to pull off the shelves obviously. It was a design flaw"

Nguyen added the company planned to speak with their designers about how the error occurred.

"Obviously that's something we have [to] ask the designers. That symbol existed before the swastika in Buddhism," he told The Daily Mail.

Oddly enough, a Hamburg, Germany magazine discovered the boots were made in Germany.

In another bit of irony, the shoe manufacturer is similar in name to Operation Arctic Fox, "an operation carried out by the Wehermacht of the German Reich in the Second World War ... from Finnish and Norwegian soil, the goal was to conquer the port town of Murmansk against the Soviet Union", said the German magazine.

Despite the potential design error, Polar Fox Boots still has plenty up boots up for sale on their Amazon page.

